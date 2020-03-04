COVID-19 linked to 2 more deaths; 27 cases statewide, 9 deaths | 03 March 2020 | Health officials announced on Tuesday that Washington had 27 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, nine of which resulted in death; there were seven more in King County than on Monday. Some deaths have been retroactively linked to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that spread in parts of Washington, including a death on Feb. 26 at Harborview Medical Center, before the first cases of the novel coronavirus were announced in King County. The man was a 54-year-old resident of Kirkland Life Care, a nursing and rehabilitation facility, which was been linked to a majority of the cases announced between Friday and Monday.