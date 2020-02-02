CPAC declares Mitt Romney 'NOT invited' after Senate impeachment witness vote | 01 Feb 2020 | The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) made clear on Friday that Sen. [Deep State dirt-bag] Mitt Romney, R-Utah...would not be welcome at the conference in February -- an apparent response to the senator's refusal to follow his party in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. "The 'extreme conservative' and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020," tweeted Matt Schlapp, who leads the organization behind CPAC. Schlapp later told Fox News that each year, CPAC "formally disinvite[s] someone who has been particularly egregious." "Mitt Romney deserved this [because] his Senate tenure is a waste and his vote was the latest outrage," he added.