California County Fining Residents $1,000 and Threatening Imprisonment for Not Wearing Fask Masks in Public --'We will not be setting up a police state and this is not a declaration of martial law.' | 07 April 2020 | Residents in Riverside County, California, are now required to wear face coverings and could face a fine of $1,000 per violation per day if the mandate, which went into effect Sunday, is ignored. Recent data from the Riverside University Health System indicated 946 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus within the county with 25 deaths attributable to the illness. "This is a valid order and enforceable by fine, imprisonment or both," said Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco in a Monday video statement. "However, I need to make it perfectly clear to all residents of Riverside County we will not be setting up a police state and this is not a declaration of martial law in Riverside County."