California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death --The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported there are a total of 29 cases | 04 March 2020 | California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon just hours after the state confirmed its first death due to coronavirus. Newsom said at a press conference at the state's Capitol that there are currently 53 confirmed cases of the virus in California and health officials are monitoring 9,400 residents... Several cities within California including Los Angeles, Pasadena, Long Beach and San Francisco have declared local emergencies. Orange and Marin counties have also done the same.