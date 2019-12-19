California to appeal ObamaCare ruling to Supreme Court | 18 Dec 2019 | California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) will ask the Supreme Court to take up a controversial case that will determine the future of ObamaCare. His comments followed a federal appeals court ruling that ObamaCare's individual mandate is unconstitutional. But the court punted on the larger question of what it means for the rest of the health law, sending the case back to a lower court, further prolonging legal proceedings.