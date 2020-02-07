California bill could see hundreds of independents voting in Super Tuesday primary | 06 Feb 2020 | A new bill working its way through the statehouse in Sacramento could allow hundreds of independent voters in the state to go to the ballot box in California's upcoming Democratic primary election on Super Tuesday, March 3. The bill, which was introduced by California state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, would permit voters to change their party affiliation or address within two weeks of Election Day without having to re-register to vote. The bill has already cleared the state Assembly, 60-12, and is up for consideration by the state Senate soon before it would be sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature, signing it into law.