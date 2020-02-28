California governor: 8,400 people from commercial flights being monitored for COVID-19 | 27 Feb 2020 | California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is currently monitoring an estimated 8,400 people who arrived in California on commercial flights from Asia over COVID-19 concerns. The state currently has 28 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including people who were repatriated from China and the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, as well as recent travelers to mainland China, and one of their spouses. Five additional individuals who had been repatriated to California had positive tests and were quarantined but have since recovered and returned to their home states, Newsom said Thursday during a news conference.