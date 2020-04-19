California mayor who compared Trump backers to KKK dies in plane crash - report | 19 April 2020 | A California mayor who recently said he would resign over social media posts comparing Trump supporters to members of the Ku Klux Klan was killed in a plane crash Saturday, according to a report. Auburn Mayor Bill Kirby was identified as the person killed when a small plane went down near Auburn Airport just after 11 a.m. local time, FOX 40 Sacramento reported. The other person on the plane apparently survived but there was no immediate information about that person's identity or medical condition.