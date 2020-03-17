Canada closing borders to non-citizens because of coronavirus, U.S. citizens exempt from ban 'for the moment' | 16 March 2020 | Canada is closing its borders to noncitizens because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that the ban does not apply to U.S. citizens "for the moment." Canada will make some exceptions to the border closure. And the ban does not affect the shipment of goods into the country. Trudeau's announcement came hours after the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed a ban on nonessential, incoming foreign travel for one month in the European Union.