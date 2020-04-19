Canada shooting: Gunman dressed as RCMP officer kills at least 10 in rural Canada | 19 April 2020 | A suspected gunman who dressed as a policeman [Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer] killed at least 10 people, including a police officer, in Nova Scotia, Canadian police say. The 12-hour rampage ended in a car chase and the attacker is also dead. Residents in the rural town of Portapique had been advised to lock themselves indoors after the attack began on Saturday. Police earlier said the suspect drove what appeared to be a police car. The gunman shot people in several locations across Nova Scotia which means authorities are still trying to establish the final death toll, police said on Sunday.