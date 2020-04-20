Canada shooting: Shooter dressed as policeman kills at least 18 in Nova Scotia --Suspect Gabriel Wortman was later seen driving what the appeared to be an RCMP vehicle and possibly wearing an RCMP uniform. | 20 April 2020 | A gunman disguised as a policeman killed at least 18 people, including a female Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer, in the worst mass shooting in Canada's modern history. The 12-hour rampage started late on Saturday and ended with a car chase. Police said the suspect shot people at different locations in Nova Scotia, many of them randomly. He was killed in a confrontation with police. He was reported to have been driving what looked like a police car.