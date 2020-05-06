Canadian PM Trudeau Bans All Assault-Style Firearms | 01 May 2020 | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on all assault-style firearms Friday. The ban includes "1,500 models and variants," including the popular AR-15 rifle. It will prohibit those firearms, as well as some components, from being used, sold or imported. According to a release from the Canadian government, the ban will not take full effect for another two years in order "to protect owners of newly prohibited firearms from criminal liability while they take steps to comply with these new rules."