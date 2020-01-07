You are here

Chelsea Clinton reaps $9 million from corporate board position

Tue, 07/01/2020 - 5:30am — legitgov

Chelsea Clinton reaps $9 million from corporate board position | 06 Jan 2020 | Chelsea Clinton has reaped $9 million in compensation since 2011 for serving on the board of an internet investment company, according to Barron's, the financial publication. Barron's reported Sunday that Clinton has profited handsomely as a board member for IAC/InterActiveCorp, a media and internet investment company that has an ownership stake in 150 well-known brands, such as Vimeo, Tinder, Angie's List and Home Advisor. Clinton, the only child of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has served on IAC's board since 2011 and receives an annual $50,000 retainer and $250,000 worth of restricted IAC stock units, Barron's reports.

