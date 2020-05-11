Chicago creates app to pre-register for coronavirus vaccine; registrants to get 'daily check-ins' (which could become 'daily compliance checks') --The web-based 'Chi COVID Coach' app is accessible on a computer or smartphone and does not need to be downloaded. Those who register will get 'daily check-ins' on their well-being. | 27 April 2020 | Chicagoans can now pre-register for a coronavirus vaccine, get text messages "tailored to their symptoms" and also receive guidance about "where and when to seek medical care" by downloading a new web-based app unveiled by City Hall Monday. The "Chi COVID Coach" app was developed by Google and MTX to help the Chicago Department of Public Health communicate with Chicagoans who have either tested positive for the virus or may be experiencing symptoms. Those who register will get "daily check-ins" on their well-being [later, the medical-insdustrial complex will deem these morph into 'compliance checks'], as well as advice about "what they and other people in their households should do to limit the spread of the coronavirus." Although Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said a coronavirus vaccine is not expected until 2021, both added they are already mapping plans to vaccinate the entire city by purchasing syringes and other equipment and choosing locations to administer shots.