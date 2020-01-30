Chief Justice John Roberts blocks Republican Rand Paul from naming the 'whistleblower' as Adam Schiff refuses to say if CIA staffer worked for Joe Biden --Adam Schiff clashed with Republicans in the Senate impeachment trial when he refused to say whether the whistle-blower ever worked with Joe Biden | 29 Jan 2020 | John Roberts, the Supreme Court Chief Justice presiding over the Senate impeachment hearing, has banned lawmakers from using the name they believe is the anonymous 'whistle-blower.' The Justice read aloud Wednesday all the inquiries the senators had for the prosecution and defense during more than eight hours of questioning on the eight day of the trial -- and he told senators he would not read questions that included the alleged Ukraine whistle-blower's name. He also wouldn’t read questions that he felt might out the intelligence official. The directive blocked Senator Rand Paul's question. Several Republicans familiar with the dynamics told Politico that Paul, who strongly opposes impeachment, drafted a question that would have violated that instruction from the Chief Justice.