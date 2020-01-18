Chief Justice John Roberts swears in senators for Trump's impeachment trial --Earlier Thursday, the lead House manager in the trial, Rep. Adam Schiff, read the two articles of impeachment against the president on the Senate floor. | 16 Jan 2020 | Chief Justice John Roberts and the nation's senators were sworn in Thursday afternoon for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. After being sworn in himself as presiding judge for the trial a little after 2 p.m. ET, Roberts asked the senators to "solemnly swear" to "do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws." The senators said "I do" together, and the clerk called senators up to sign the impeachment oath in groups of four.