Chief Justice Roberts issues rare rebuke to Schumer's 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible' comments on Kavanaugh, Gorsuch | 04 March 2020 | Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts on Wednesday issued a highly unusual and forceful rebuke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., calling his seemingly threatening remarks directed at Associated Justices Neal Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh "irresponsible" and dangerous." "This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside," Roberts said in an extraordinary written statement, obtained by Fox News. "Senator Schumer referred to two Members of the Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that 'You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.'" Roberts continued: "Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter."