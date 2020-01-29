China Death Toll Climbs to 132 as Cases Soar: Virus Update | 29 Jan 2020 | The novel coronavirus spread further, with the number of confirmed cases in China soaring to overtake the official number of infections in the country during the SARS epidemic. Governments tightened international travel and border crossings with China as they ramped up efforts to stop the spread of the disease. Germany said Tuesday it identified a cluster of local patients infected by a woman from Shanghai who had been visiting Europe. That’s a worrying sign for health authorities who have taken aggressive steps to stop what for now has been mostly a Chinese outbreak from becoming an international one.