China coronavirus infections soar to 830 with 25 deaths as WHO says it's too early to declare global emergency | 24 Jan 2020 | The World Health Organization (WHO) held off designating a new fast-spreading coronavirus as an international health threat, but did deem it a crisis within China, where the pathogen has infected some 830 people and killed 25. After two days of meetings, WHO determined it was a "bit too early" to label the outbreak an international health emergency on Thursday at a conference in Geneva, despite the rapidly rising disease toll...China's National Health Commission updated the latest figures on the virus's impact across the country on the heels of the WHO decision, confirming a total of 830 infections and 25 fatalities, with an additional 8,420 "close contacts."