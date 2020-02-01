China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. border curbs disrupt more flights | 01 Feb 2020 | The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen to 259, the country’s health authority said on Saturday, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who have been in China. The province of Hubei, the center of the epidemic, remains under virtual quarantine, with roads sealed off and public transport shut down, but small numbers of travelers continue to breach the lockdown. Amid fears that the virus could spread further overseas, the United States announced measures to restrict entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China.