Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC after string of recent controversies | 02 March 2020 | Chris Matthews, one of the country's best-known political talk show hosts, is retiring from MSNBC, effective immediately, after a string of recent controversies on and off the air. Matthews made the announcement on Monday night's "Hardball," the cable news show he has hosted for more than 20 years. Monday was his final broadcast... Matthews has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately -- for likening the Bernie Sanders campaign to the Nazis, for misidentifying an African American politician, and for allegedly making sexist comments to GQ columnist Laura Bassett. When Sanders took an early lead in the Nevada caucuses last month, Matthews likened the moment to Nazi Germany invading France during World War II. Aides to Sanders, who is Jewish, expressed shock at the analogy.