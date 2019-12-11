Clinton-appointed judge in Texas blocks Trump from using military funds for border wall | 10 Dec 2019 | A federal judge on Wednesday blocked President Trump from using Defense Department funds for the construction of his border wall. Judge David Briones of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas ruled in favor of El Paso County, Texas, and Border Network for Human Rights [for cheap labor for US corporations], which had argued Trump's national emergency declaration using billions in Pentagon funds for the wall was an overreach. The plaintiffs also accused the White House of using the funds for a situation that did not meet the bar for an "emergency" under the National Emergencies Act. Briones, a Clinton appointee, had previously ruled the county could bring the case because they had suffered reputational harm as a result of the funds diversion.