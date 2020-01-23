Clinton says 'nobody likes' Sanders and won't commit to backing him if he's the Democratic nominee | 21 Jan 2020 | Hillary Clinton blasts Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new documentary, saying "nobody likes him" and declining in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to say whether she would endorse and campaign for him if he's the Democratic 2020 nominee. "He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done," Clinton says in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter...The new round of lacerating attacks come less than two weeks before the Iowa caucuses, which Clinton narrowly won in 2016 and where Sanders is locked in a tight four-way race this year. They also have the potential to reignite a divisive, four-year-old fight that has never fully faded from Democrats' minds.