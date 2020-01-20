You are here

Club for Growth, FreedomWorks and other corporatist groups aim to sink bipartisan fix to 'surprise' medical bills

Mon, 20/01/2020 - 3:27am — legitgov

Club for Growth, FreedomWorks and other coroporatist groups aim to sink bipartisan fix to 'surprise' medical bills | 19 Jan 2020 | Conservative Corporatist groups are gearing up for battle with GOP leaders over bipartisan health care legislation that lawmakers view as one of the few election-year bills that has a shot at making it to President Trump's desk. A broad swath of free-market conservative groups is crony capitalism dirt-bags are mobilizing to oppose a measure that would ban the so-called "surprise" medical bills patients sometimes receive from hospitals and providers when their services aren't covered by insurance... About a dozen right-leaning corporatist groups have come out against the bill, including some of the most well-known fiscally conservative corporate welfare organizations in Washington, like Club for Growth and FreedomWorks. The groups join a high-dollar fight launched last year by hospitals, insurance companies, doctors and private equity groups that are all trying to tilt the measure in their favor.

