Club for Growth, FreedomWorks and other corporatist groups aim to sink bipartisan fix to 'surprise' medical bills

Club for Growth, FreedomWorks and other coroporatist groups aim to sink bipartisan fix to 'surprise' medical bills | 19 Jan 2020 | Conservative Corporatist groups are gearing up for battle with GOP leaders over bipartisan health care legislation that lawmakers view as one of the few election-year bills that has a shot at making it to President Trump's desk. A broad swath of free-market conservative groups is crony capitalism dirt-bags are mobilizing to oppose a measure that would ban the so-called "surprise" medical bills patients sometimes receive from hospitals and providers when their services aren't covered by insurance... About a dozen right-leaning corporatist groups have come out against the bill, including some of the most well-known fiscally conservative corporate welfare organizations in Washington, like Club for Growth and FreedomWorks. The groups join a high-dollar fight launched last year by hospitals, insurance companies, doctors and private equity groups that are all trying to tilt the measure in their favor.