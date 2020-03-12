Insane in the membrane: Clyburn calls for shutting Dem primary down, canceling debates after Biden gains | 11 March 2020 | House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., appeared ready to call off the Democratic primary race Tuesday night and declare former Vice President Joe Biden the victor. In a conversation with NPR as the results were coming in, Clyburn -- who already has endorsed Biden -- said that if Biden were to sweep the six contests, it would be best for the party to put an end to the primary race, debates and all. "I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination, and quite frankly, if the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down, it is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates," Clyburn said, "because you don't do anything but get yourself in trouble if you continue in this contest when it’s obvious that the numbers will not shake out for you."