Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq | 11 March 2020 | Three coalition service members have been killed and another 12 wounded in a rocket attack on Camp Taji, the Iraqi base outside Baghdad that hosts US troops, Operation Inherent Resolve has confirmed. A total of 18 rockets struck the base on Wednesday, the US-led coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS [but still I-CIA-SIS]) said in a statement... Earlier reports spoke of 10-15 rockets fired on Taji, with unnamed US officials stating that two American and one British service member were among the killed.