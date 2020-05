Cobb County man tests positive and negative for COVID-19 just hours apart | 05 May 2020 | A Cobb County man says he tested positive and negative for the coronavirus just about four hours apart. Shaun Smith said he was tested positive for the Coronavirus at 8 am on Saturday at Piedmont Hospital. He said he decided to get a second test done just to make sure. He had tested negative for the virus just 10 days prior. The results of his second test on Saturday came back negative.