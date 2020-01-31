Collins to vote to allow witnesses in Trump impeachment trial | 30 Jan 2020 | Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Thursday night that she will vote to allow new witnesses and documents as part of President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Collins is the first Republican senator to formally say she will vote yes on a blanket up-or-down vote, scheduled for Friday, that would open the door to hearing from new witnesses as part of the Senate proceeding. "I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed," Collins said in a statement. The rules resolution that passed last week for the trial allows for a vote on whether or not it would request new witnesses or documents.