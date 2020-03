Colorado county issues shelter-in-place order | 18 March 2020 | A county in Colorado issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. San Miguel County's shelter in place order will be in effect until at least April 3 at the discretion of the public health director, according to the county's announcement. As part of its mitigation plan, San Miguel officials will also test the entire county [!?!] for COVID-19.