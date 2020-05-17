Colorado man died of alcohol poisoning, but death was blamed on coronavirus - report--In April, health officials in Colorado classified three nursing home fatalities as COVID-19 deaths, even though attending physicians ruled they were not related to the coronavirus. | 17 May 2020 | A Colorado man who died of alcohol poisoning had his death classified as due to the coronavirus, possibly shedding light on a skewed virus death toll in the state, according to a report on Thursday. Sebastian Yellow, 35, was found dead by police on May 4. Montezuma County Coroner George Deavers later determined that his death was due to acute alcohol poisoning. His blood-alcohol content measured in at .55. The legal limit in the state is .08. But before Deavers signed the death certificate, Colorado health officials reportedly categorized Yellow's death as being due to COVID-19...While Yellow later tested positive for COVID-19, Deavers said his death had nothing to do with the coronavirus. "It wasn’t COVID, it was alcohol toxicity," said Deavers, according to the station. Yes, he did have COVID but that is not what took his life."