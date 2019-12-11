Comey is 'delusional' if he thinks Horowitz FISA report vindicates him, lawyer says | 10 Dec 2019 | Former FBI director James Comey was quick to claim vindication after the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) report findings were released Monday -- but Republican attorney Joe diGenova found his claim of innocence "delusional." "I think the problem with Mr. Comey is he is delusional," diGenova said Tuesday on Fox Nation's "Witch Hunt." Comey claimed an apparent victory over the FBI's handling of the Trump-Russia probe in 2016, saying criticism of the probe "was all lies" after Justice Department Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz said investigators found no intentional misconduct or political bias surrounding efforts to launch the 2016 investigation. Comey, however, seemingly ignored the portion of Monday's report where Horowitz faulted the bureau's handling of surveillance warrants during his time as director.