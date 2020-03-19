Connecticut governor moves primary from April 28 to June 2 --Connecticut's change makes it mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to clinch the nomination before May. | 19 March 2020 | Connecticut has decided to move its presidential primary to a later date to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Twitter the April 28 primary will now be held June 2. Connecticut is the latest state to postpone primary elections amid the global pandemic. Maryland, another state that was part of the April 28 primary, dubbed the "Acela Primary" or "I-95 Primary," also moved its primary to June 2. The other states to postpone are Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana and Ohio.