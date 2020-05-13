Insane in the membrane! After killing thousands of senior citizens in nursing homes, Gov. Ned Lamont is still driving Connecticut into the ground: Connecticut to pay Boston Consulting Group $2 million to help 'manage' the state's reopening | 13 May 2020 | Connecticut officials have hired Boston Consulting Group to help facilitate state government’s response to the coronavirus crisis and coordinate its phased reopening, the governor's office [Governor Ned Lamont (D)] said Tuesday. The consulting firm expects to perform $2 million worth of work for the state over eight weeks during a first phase of the project, including more than $1.2 million in the first two weeks to support the reopening efforts, according to a copy of the contract. This period began May 1 and will last through June 28. The contract calls for BCG to create a "control tower" to help manage the state’s reopening... In a statement Wednesday, Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano criticized Lamont for hiring consultants instead of working within the existing governmental structure.