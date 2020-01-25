Connecticut student being monitored for coronavirus at Wesleyan University after reporting fever, cough | 25 Jan 2020 | A Wesleyan University student was being monitored for the coronavirus after complaining of a cough and fever after traveling through an airport where another person was identified to have the deadly virus. The student, is being treated at the university health center for their symptoms in isolation...As of Saturday morning, only two cases had been confirmed in the United States, but the center was investigating a possible 61 cases in 22 states.