Coronavirus: 1st US human-to-human transmission confirmed, bringing country's total cases to 6 | 30 Jan 2020 | Health officials Thursday reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China. The individual is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak... The new case is the sixth reported in the United States. The other five were travelers who developed the illness after returning to the U.S. from China.