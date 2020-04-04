Coronavirus Australia: Ivermectin, anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab --A single dose of an anti-parasitic drug could essentially remove all genetic material of the COVID-19 virus within 48 hours, an Australian-led study has shown. | 04 April 2020 | An anti-parasitic drug available throughout the world has been found to kill COVID-19 in the lab within 48 hours. A Monash University-led study has shown a single dose of the drug Ivermectin could stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus growing in cell culture. "We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA (effectively removed all genetic material of the virus) by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it," Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute's Dr Kylie Wagstaff said on Friday. While it's not known how Ivermectin works on the virus, the drug likely stops the virus dampening the host cells' ability to clear it.