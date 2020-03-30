Coronavirus Bay Area: Officials say expect shelter-in-place order extension until May 1, sources say | 30 March 2020 | Bay Area residents should expect an extended shelter-in-place order, past the early April date set by the regional order, officials and sources tell ABC7 News's media partner The Mercury News. This comes after President Trump announced the extension of federal guidelines, despite earlier saying society would [see if it's possible to] "reopen" by Easter. Six Bay Area counties first took action, implementing shelter-in-place-orders to curb the spread of novel coronavirus before Gov. Newsom mandated the order statewide three days after. The order went into effect March 17 and is set to end on April 7.