Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'improving' as intensive care treatment continues | 08 April 2020 | Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Mr Johnson was now sitting up in bed and "engaging positively" with the clinical team at St Thomas' Hospital in London, the chancellor added. Mr Sunak also said a Cobra meeting on Thursday would discuss "the approach" to take in reviewing lockdown measures. It comes as a record 938 daily deaths were reported in UK hospitals.