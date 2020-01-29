Coronavirus: British Airways stop all flights to China after Foreign Office warning | 29 Jan 2020 | Brritish Airways has grounded all flights to and from mainland china as fears a coronavirus outbreak could become a global pandemic continue to grow. The move comes after the Foreign Office warned against all but essential travel to the country at the centre of the health alert. The BA website shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February. The carrier usually operates daily flights to Shanghai and Beijing from Heathrow.