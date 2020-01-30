Coronavirus: Britons on Wuhan flights to be quarantined | 29 Jan 2020 | Hundreds of British citizens being flown back to the UK from Wuhan on Thursday will be put in quarantine for two weeks on their arrival. It is believed passengers will be required to sign a contract agreeing to commit to the quarantine period. It comes as British Airways suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China because of the coronavirus outbreak. Australia, Japan, the US and EU nations are also repatriating citizens... The UK government plans to fly 200 British citizens out of Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.