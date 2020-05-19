Coronavirus in Canada: 81 percent of deaths in nursing homes, report says | 18 May 2020 | Deaths in nursing homes account for a whopping 81 percent of Canada’s coronavirus fatalities, a report says. The startling statistic - which is attributed to Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam - is nearly double the rate of that in the U.S., according to The Washington Post. In one facility outside of Toronto, 100 people - including 40 staff members - are currently battling the coronavirus, while another 57 residents have died from it, the Post reports.