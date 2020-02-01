Coronavirus: Cement mixers become celebrities in China --The little forklifts are China's most beloved construction stars. | 31 Jan 2020 | Unlikely heroes have arisen in China's coronavirus crisis - a group of construction vehicles building Huoshenshan Hospital and Leishenshan Hospital in the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak emerged... China's official CCTV broadcaster has been hosting livestreams so people can watch the hospitals being built in real-time - and they have proved an unlikely hit. The popularity of this footage has led to the construction vehicles at the Huoshenshan Hospital earning unusual fame. Cement mixers have found themselves with nicknames like "The Cement King", "Big White Rabbit" and "The White Roller". A large flat-bed truck carrying construction supplies has affectionately been termed: "Brother Red Bull". Some of the diggers are given affectionate names based on their colour, such as "Little Yellow" and "Little Blue".