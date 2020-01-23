Coronavirus: China bars 11m residents from leaving city at centre of outbreak | 22 Jan 2020 | Chinese authorities have suspended all outbound public transport from Wuhan, the city at the centre of an outbreak of the mysterious Sars-like coronavirus, which has so far killed 17 people. Bus, subway, ferry and long-distance passenger transportation networks from the city were suspended from 10am local time on Thursday, state media reported. The city's airport and train stations were also closed to outgoing passengers. The government asked citizens not to leave the city of 11 million unless there were special circumstances, state media said.