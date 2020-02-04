Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 425, Total Cases Over 20,000 --Governments are limiting travel, isolating sick people and keeping travelers returning from the affected region under quarantine to watch for symptoms to prevent a possible pandemic | 03 Feb 2020 | The death toll in mainland China from the new type of virus has risen to 425, with the total number of cases now standing at 20,438, officials said Tuesday...Japanese officials were deciding whether to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship that carried a passenger who tested positive for the virus. The latest figures are up from 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases.