Coronavirus in Florida: DeSantis vows election will proceed, saying 'we are not going to panic' | 16 March 2020 | Florida's presidential primary election will move forward despite the threat from the new coronavirus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday afternoon. DeSantis's announcement came right after President Donald Trump had separately in the afternoon urged everyone to avoid groups of more than 10 people. But DeSantis said there still is a way to carry out the election in Florida. On Tuesday, the polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.