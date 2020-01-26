Coronavirus Hits 15% Fatality Rate, 83% Infection Rate for Those Exposed; Lancet Publishes Early Study That Points to Alarming Consequences for Humanity --If the infection rate stands at 83%, this pandemic will be impossible to contain. | 25 Jan 2020 | Earlier today, the Taiwan media began reporting on a new mainland Chinese study that specifically looked at the individuals involved in the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. According to this news, which is widely circulating in the Taiwan press and is based on a study published in The Lancet, the Wuhan coronavirus fatality rate has leaped to 15%, and the infection rate among those exposed is 83%. These numbers are virtually unheard of in the world of microbiology and infectious disease transmission. It means that 15 out of every 100 infected people will die. It also means that 83 out of 100 exposed people will become infected and able to transmit the disease to others...The story is from TaiwanDaily.net and states the following (translated):

Hong Kong and Chinese researchers published the latest research on "New Coronavirus 2019" (referred to as "Wuhan pneumonia") in the medical journal "Lancet" on the 24th. Chinese experts pointed directly to the disease. The [fatality] rate is fifteen percent. Hong Kong experts confirmed for the first time that Wuhan pneumonia can be transmitted from person to person, and patients may not have surface symptoms. Taking a Shenzhen seven-person home with six people as an example, the analysis shows that the attack rate is as high as 83% and the incubation period is three to six days It is expected that a large number of cases will break out in China within a week, and the next two weeks will be a crucial period to prevent any place from becoming "another Wuhan".