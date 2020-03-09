Coronavirus: Italy death toll soars amid travel ban | 08 March 2020 | The number of people to have died from the coronavirus in Italy has shot up by 133 in a day to 366, officials say. The total number of infections leapt 25% to 7,375 from 5,883, according to the Civil Protection agency. The jump in figures comes as millions adapt to radical measures introduced on Sunday in an attempt to contain the outbreak. Up to 16 million people in Lombardy and 14 provinces need special permission to travel under new quarantine rules.