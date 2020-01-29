Coronavirus: Japan and Germany confirm patients who caught disease did not visit China | 28 Jan 2020 | Two people from Japan and Germany who had contracted coronavirus had not visited the area in China where the deadly viral outbreak originated, authorities have confirmed. One of the patients was a Japanese tour bus driver in his 60s in the city of Nara who had driven two groups of Chinese tourists who had come from Wuhan earlier this month. He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Saturday and has been hospitalised... It comes as Germany's first case of the virus was believed to have been infected by a Chinese colleague who visited his workplace.