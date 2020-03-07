Coronavirus in Minnesota: state confirms first presumptive case of COVID-19 | 06 March 2020 | There is one confirmed presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Minnesota. The person in the case is an older adult Ramsey County resident who traveled on a cruise ship that had a known COVID-19 case. The person began to develop symptoms on Feb. 25, the state confirmed. The patient was said to be in isolation at home and recovering. The Minnesota Department of Health said they were still awaiting confirmation from the CDC, but that "health officials consider the presumptive results actionable."