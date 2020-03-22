Coronavirus Mortality Rate in US Dips to 1.0% of Confirmed Cases - When Will WHO Be Held Accountable? | 22 March 2020 | The US coronavirus mortality rate dipped to 1.0% on Sunday using deaths (396) divided by confirmed cases (38,167). That number is actually SIGNIFICANTLY lower if you factor in ALL OF THE CASES that are not being reported, where people are not feeling sick enough to be tested. That number could be 6-7 times higher than the current number of 38,167. The mortality rate for the coronavirus in the US continues to fall as more and more Americans are able to be tested. 12 days ago the US coronavirus mortality rate was 4.06. Today the mortality rate is down to 1.25%.